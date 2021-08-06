Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Million

Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report $23.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the highest is $23.45 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $23.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $107.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $121.04 million, with estimates ranging from $118.62 million to $124.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,908. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $371.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 219,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

