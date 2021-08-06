Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. Tattooed Chef’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

TTCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TTCF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 570.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 329,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $3,702,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $3,051,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,462 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.