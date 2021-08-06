Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 6,624 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,205,469. The company has a market capitalization of $345.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

