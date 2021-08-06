Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.48. 155,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,486. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $443.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

