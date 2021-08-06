Bfsg LLC Has $9.09 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 208,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,842,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 586,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,006. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

