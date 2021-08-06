Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 19,733 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,733 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Tetra Tech worth $36,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,897,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 219,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.08. 8,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.30. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

