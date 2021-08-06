Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.60. 40,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,500. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

