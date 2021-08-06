Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services accounts for about 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

