Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 8,500

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Shares of LON CRDA traded down GBX 78 ($1.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,724 ($113.98). The stock had a trading volume of 247,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,534.36. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 5,762 ($75.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,956 ($117.01). The stock has a market cap of £12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other Croda International news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

