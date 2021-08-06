Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

NYSE HD traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $334.26. 33,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $355.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

