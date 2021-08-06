Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 800 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $522.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,359. The company has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.