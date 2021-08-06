Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. 600,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

