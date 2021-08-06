Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.19.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. 600,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
