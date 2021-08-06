Decentral Games (DG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.71 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $48.71 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $165.79 or 0.00385827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00115939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00144661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,738.94 or 0.99459463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.00803460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,810 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

