Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,526. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.08. Aravive has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

