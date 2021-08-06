Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.09. 2,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.