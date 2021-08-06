CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0645

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $45.72 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.83 or 0.00874616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00097349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00042392 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

