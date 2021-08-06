FortKnoxster Price Tops $0.0336 on Major Exchanges (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $310,222.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.83 or 0.00874616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00097349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00042392 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

