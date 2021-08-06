Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.13. The company had a trading volume of 67,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,795. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.43 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

