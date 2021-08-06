Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,024. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

