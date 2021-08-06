Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

