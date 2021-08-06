Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,516 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 810,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,683,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

