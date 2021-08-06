Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53. 200,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,343,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -0.46.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ideanomics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

