Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Decreased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 3.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,021,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,365,301,000 after buying an additional 376,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.66. 454,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,870,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

