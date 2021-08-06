Zacks: Brokerages Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%.

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,948. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after buying an additional 678,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,300 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $17,806,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

