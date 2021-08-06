DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 192,331 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,331 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 1.4% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.87% of CarMax worth $183,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

