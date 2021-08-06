Eukles Asset Management Acquires 748 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 299.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $173.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.35. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.89 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,339 shares of company stock valued at $61,913,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

