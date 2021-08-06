Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $231.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.49. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $232.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

