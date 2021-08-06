Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its off-premise business model along with various strategic sales-building initiatives and loyalty program. Also, the rollout of digital check-ins, digital menus and digital payment options is likely to attract more customers, going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes remains a major concern. Although, majority of the stores have re-opened after coronavirus-led shutdown traffic are still below pre-outbreak level. Also, high dependency on consumer discretionary spending and increasing costs remains a headwind.”

6/9/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.63. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $39,907,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,090,000 after buying an additional 52,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

