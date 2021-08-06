V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $223,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,339 shares of company stock valued at $61,913,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $174.30 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.89 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.35. The firm has a market cap of $275.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

