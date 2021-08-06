Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 80,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

