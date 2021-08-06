Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.98 million.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.
CHKP stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.78. 15,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,773. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
