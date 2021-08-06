Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.98 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

CHKP stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.78. 15,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,773. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

