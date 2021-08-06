Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 15,942.43%.

Shares of CKPT stock remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Friday. 12,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,597. The firm has a market cap of $201.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

