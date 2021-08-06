Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $211.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

In other Sierra Oncology news, CEO Stephen George Dilly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

