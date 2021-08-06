Loop Capital Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $220.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.22.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.50. 162,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,278 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

