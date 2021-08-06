JustBet (WINR) Trading Up 20.3% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $2,509.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00115538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00144985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.20 or 1.00446889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.98 or 0.00806131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

