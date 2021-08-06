Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.66. The company had a trading volume of 61,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,107. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.