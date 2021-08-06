$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the lowest is $4.69 billion. Edison International reported sales of $4.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.71. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,121,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Edison International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

