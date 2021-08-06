Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.