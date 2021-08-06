Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

ENV traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,564. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 227.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Envestnet by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

