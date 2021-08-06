Automata Network Trading 42.5% Higher This Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $98.49 million and approximately $150.90 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00115538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00144985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.20 or 1.00446889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.98 or 0.00806131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

