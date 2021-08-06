yTSLA Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,299.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $48,299.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be bought for $16.75 or 0.00039133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00115538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00144985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.20 or 1.00446889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.98 or 0.00806131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

