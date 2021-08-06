ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 1,439 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 2.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,671. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

