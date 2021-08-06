ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 1.9% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 73,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. 79,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

