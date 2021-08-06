JLB & Associates Inc. Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.00. 3,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

