Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.01. 46,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

