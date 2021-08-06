Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,657,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,575. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.04.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

