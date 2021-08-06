1,519,807 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,519,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,785,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 15.9% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 161.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 175,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 132,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,930. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09.

