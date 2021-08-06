Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,902,000 after buying an additional 1,754,632 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 1,023,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after buying an additional 694,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mplx by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 515,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. 91,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

