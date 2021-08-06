Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.26 million-$950.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $893.15 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Pentair stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,693. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.21.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

