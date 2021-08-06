Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 1,796 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2,565.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.50. 333,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,879,736. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.